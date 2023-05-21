Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0092 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.
Western Forest Products Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.
