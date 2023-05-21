Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance

Shares of WSTRF remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Friday. 8,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,416. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

(Get Rating)

Read More

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.