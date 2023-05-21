Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance
Shares of WSTRF remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Friday. 8,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,416. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium
