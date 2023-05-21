Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
DGII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Digi International Price Performance
Shares of Digi International stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. Digi International has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Digi International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Digi International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Digi International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.
