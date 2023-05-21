Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DGII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Digi International Price Performance

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. Digi International has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

In related news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,049,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Digi International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Digi International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Digi International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

