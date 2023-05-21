Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.89

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.06. Wienerberger shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 10,800 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Wienerberger Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Wienerberger Increases Dividend

About Wienerberger

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Wienerberger’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Wienerberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

