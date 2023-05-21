Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.76.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.8 %
Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $114.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.47. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
