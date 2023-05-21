Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $29,367,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $229.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

