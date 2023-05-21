Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average of $85.38. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $355.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

