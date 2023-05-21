World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

NYSE INT opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 1,982.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in World Fuel Services by 154.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 382.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

