Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Worthington Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WOR opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $65.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 415,442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Worthington Industries by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 90,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

