WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Invests $1.99 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $423.64 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.06 and a 200-day moving average of $385.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,421 shares of company stock valued at $15,974,021. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

