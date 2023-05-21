WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,000. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 3.3% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,468,000 after buying an additional 720,889 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8 %

AstraZeneca Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.79 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

