WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 456,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,430,000. EQT comprises approximately 4.4% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of EQT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,409,000 after acquiring an additional 718,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $163,646,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Down 1.7 %

EQT stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

