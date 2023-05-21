XML Financial LLC Boosts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.79 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

