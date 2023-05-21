XML Financial LLC Buys 528 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after buying an additional 160,651 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.40.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.27 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

