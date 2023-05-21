XML Financial LLC Decreases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

