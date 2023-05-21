XML Financial LLC Has $275,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

XML Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.08.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,765.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,608.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2,342.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.