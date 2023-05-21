XML Financial LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,861,000 after buying an additional 299,544 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,649,000 after buying an additional 63,596 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,011,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,708,000 after buying an additional 130,686 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 15.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,310,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,876,000 after buying an additional 448,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.72 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

