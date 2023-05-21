XML Financial LLC Has $479,000 Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

