XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,019,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,426,000. Finally, Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $74.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

