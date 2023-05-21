XML Financial LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

