XRP (XRP) One Day Volume Hits $449.18 Million

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. XRP has a total market cap of $23.81 billion and approximately $449.18 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001708 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001372 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006965 BTC.
About XRP
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,934,739 coins and its circulating supply is 51,873,152,538 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
