Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Stake Lessened by American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co reduced its position in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,686,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,833,282 shares during the period. Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 50.0% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned approximately 84.86% of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $564,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,984,000.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYDW stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13.

About Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

