Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 501,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000. TLG Acquisition One makes up approximately 1.0% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of TLG Acquisition One as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 345.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 245,350 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 28.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 78,365 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the first quarter worth $805,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Stock Performance

NYSE TLGA opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

