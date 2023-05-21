Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 376,600 AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 376,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.35% of AIB Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AIB Acquisition by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in AIB Acquisition by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 290,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 137,863 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AIB Acquisition by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AIB Acquisition by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 389,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 69,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in AIB Acquisition by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 808,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111,628 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIB opened at $10.62 on Friday. AIB Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

AIB Acquisition Profile

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

