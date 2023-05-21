Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New $550,000 Investment in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Performance

IPVI opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

