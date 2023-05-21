Yakira Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 283.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,598,000 after purchasing an additional 632,299 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,889,000 after acquiring an additional 432,444 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in IAC by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 393,773 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,858,000 after acquiring an additional 341,749 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IAC by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 508,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after acquiring an additional 231,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

IAC Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $59.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $90.68.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

