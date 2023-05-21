Yakira Capital Management Inc. Sells 112,716 Shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,716 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Partners Bancorp were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Partners Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTRS opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.38. Partners Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

Partners Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Partners Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 20.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Partners Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

About Partners Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.