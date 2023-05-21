Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.32 Million Position in TenX Keane Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TENKU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TENKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,068,000.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENKU opened at $10.76 on Friday. TenX Keane Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

TenX Keane Acquisition Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

