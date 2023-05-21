Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.11.

NYSE:YUM opened at $138.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

