ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $286,034.97

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $286,034.97 and approximately $15.50 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00031066 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

