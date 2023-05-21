ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.17

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $361,971.84 and $20.17 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00122766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00048171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00031098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

