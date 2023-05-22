1623 Capital LLC Buys 4,700 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

1623 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 4.1% of 1623 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.66. 1,688,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,512. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

