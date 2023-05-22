1623 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,550 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

1623 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Pool accounts for 1.6% of 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $344.36. 180,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,428. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.40 and a 200 day moving average of $340.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

