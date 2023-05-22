22nd Century Group Reaffirms “Reiterates” Rating for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

22nd Century Group restated their reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.01. 553,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 516,575 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

