27,798 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Purchased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 120,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,479,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,075,000 after purchasing an additional 89,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,155,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,976,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,845,530. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.