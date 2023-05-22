33,006 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Acquired by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

FTXN stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $283.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.