33,348 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,568,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,363,000 after purchasing an additional 177,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 95,541 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 735,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,495. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

