40,445 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 118,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,021,000 after acquiring an additional 31,001 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,813,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.63. 3,154,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,633,703. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

