51job Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at 51job in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.18.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,778. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $300.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.47.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 37,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

