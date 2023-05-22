66,860 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Purchased by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.99. 821,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

