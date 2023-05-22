6,750 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,424,000 after purchasing an additional 478,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,766,000 after purchasing an additional 293,833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,422,000 after purchasing an additional 71,381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.53. 534,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

