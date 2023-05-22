888 Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.00. 946,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,632. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

