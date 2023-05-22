AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

AAON Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $91.42 on Thursday. AAON has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $104.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AAON will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,731 shares of company stock valued at $719,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in AAON by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,055,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 45.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

