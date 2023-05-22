AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after acquiring an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,315,000 after acquiring an additional 174,102 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $144.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,586. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $255.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,897 shares of company stock worth $24,211,983 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

