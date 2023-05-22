Abeille Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Abeille Asset Management SA reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

TMO stock traded up $4.85 on Monday, reaching $532.23. 350,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,169. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.