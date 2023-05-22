Abeille Asset Management SA Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Abeille Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 1.7% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $46,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Prologis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,063,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.85. 509,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,350. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.43.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.