Abeille Asset Management SA Has $44.05 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Abeille Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.6% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $44,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average of $111.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

