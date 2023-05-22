Abeille Asset Management SA Has $55.04 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Abeille Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 2.0% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Abeille Asset Management SA owned 0.11% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $55,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $406.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $410.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

