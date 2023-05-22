Abeille Asset Management SA Purchases 30,529 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Abeille Asset Management SA boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.05% of Zoetis worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 158,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 478,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after acquiring an additional 374,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $180.36. The stock had a trading volume of 459,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,883. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

