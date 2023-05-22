Abeille Asset Management SA Purchases Shares of 117,353 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,353 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $29,310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $366.83. 1,954,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,936. The stock has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.28 and a 1 year high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

